MILFORD: Here is a look at the fire calls for August 2024 several local volunteer fire departments in East Hants and Stewiacke attended to.

Stats info is provided by Stewiacke fire; Elmsdale fire; Uniacke & District Fire; Milford fire; Shubenacadie fire; and Nine Mile River fire.

Stewiacke fire responded to 26 calls during the month of August, led by 13 medical assists.

They also were paged for five commercial fire alarms; three vehicle fires; and one each of a mutual aid request; residential fire alarm; public assists; investigation; and mvc.

For Milford fire, they heard the sound of their people eight times last month, four of which were mutual aid calls.

The calls consisted of three Motor Vehicle Collisions; a Structure Fires; a Vehicle Fire; a Medical; a call to investigate an unknown fire; and a Commercial Fire Alarm.

Uniacke & District fire attended 27 calls in August, led by 14 medical assists.

They also were paged out for seven mvc’s; three vehicle fires; and one each of an illegal burn and structure fire.

For Nine Mile River Fire, they had four calls.

Firefighters heard their pagers go off for one each of mutual aid request; mvc; an investigation call; and a suspicious odour call.

Elmsdale Fire was dispatched for 21 calls in August led by eight medical assists. They also attended to six mvc’s; five mvc Hwy 102 south; three alarm calls; two vehicle fires; one structure fire; and one mvc hwy 102 north.

For Shubenacadie fire, they had 13 calls last month, led by three mutual aid request calls to Indian Brook Fire.

The firefighters also were paged for two mutual aid calls to Milford (smoke condition and alarm activation); Rawdon fire (standby at station); Maitland fire (mvc); and Indian Brook fire (two dumpster fires and one mvc).

In their own community, they responded to one structure fire; one medical assist; one vehicle fire; and one smoke condition.

