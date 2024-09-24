Making a difference for pets and people with food drive for Feed N.S.

FALL RIVER: A local animal hospital is aiming to make a difference for pets and people.

Fall River Animal Hospital (FRAH) is holding a Food Drive for Feed Nova Scotia on now until early next month, and they’re hoping the community can lend a helping hand.

“At Fall River Animal Hospital, we believe in supporting our entire community—both two-legged and four-legged,” said a release from FRAH.

“We’re collecting items to help those in need, including our furry friends.”

FRAH has some ways residents can help out:

Donation Details:

What to Bring: Non-perishable food for both people and pets, hygiene products, and household items.

When: Now until October 10th at 8 PM.

Requirements: All donations must be new/unopened and non-expired.

FRAH said the generosity of supporters ensures that families and their beloved pets receive the nourishment and care they deserve.

“As a veterinary clinic, we’re especially passionate about collecting donations for animals in need, so let’s rally together to support them,” said FRAH.

FRAH made a post on the food drive on their Facebook page. Folks are asked to keep an eye on it for updates.

Theys aid that to thank people for their support, every like or comment on the post will enter you into a draw to win a fantastic gift basket worth $150.

“Let’s come together to fill our donation box,” FRAH said,.

The goal is to collect 10 x Gretel’s weight (4.6 kg) and make a positive impact on both people and pets in the community.