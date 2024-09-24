N.S. Legal Aid opens office in Sipekne’katik First Nation

SIPEKNE’KATIK: Nova Scotia Legal Aid (NSLA) and Sipekne’katik First Nation are proud to announce the opening of a new legal aid office in Sipekne’katik First Nation.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in improving access to justice for our people.

The office, which will be officially unveiled at Grand Opening ceremony on Sept. 19 is the first of its kind in Atlantic Canada and represents a new model for providing direct legal services to First Nations communities.

The office will officially open next month.

Chief Michelle Glasgow of Sipekne’katik First Nation expressed enthusiasm for the new office.

“This collaboration with Nova Scotia Legal Aid is a significant step towards addressing the unique legal needs of our community members and ensuring we have equal access to justice,” she said.

“Having legal aid services available right here in Sipekne’katik supports our goals of improving the well-being of our people and preserving our Mi’kmaw culture and traditions.”

The office’s approach will be guided by principles of mutual respect, community collaboration, and recognition of Mi’kmaq cultural values and traditions.

“This collaboration with Sipekne’katik First Nation is part of our commitment to taking meaningful action to advance reconciliation with Mi’kmaq People,” said Charlene Moore, KC, CEO of Nova Scotia Legal Aid. “

“This includes addressing the overrepresentation of Indigenous clients in the criminal and child protection systems.”