DUTCH SETTLEMENT: It was a day to meet and greet the volunteer firefighters that keep their community safe and help them out in time of need.

Station 40 Dutch Settlement had an open house at their fire department, featuring car safety seat information; free fire extinguisher, fire truck tours and equipment presentation, a bouncy castle, and an obstacle course.

The obstacle course seemed to be an attraction for the kids, with the ending seeing the kids putting out a mock fire.

Council candidate Cathy Deagle Gammon and Mayoral candidate Waye Mason both tried their hand at this part of the obstacle course.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Inside there was a table with recruitment information on how to join Station 40 and the HRM Fire training involved.

Plus there was free food including hot dogs mac and cheese chilli and drinks, all catered by local resident Tanya Pickrem.

Check out the fun that was had by our Pat Healey in this video story.

Video story edited by Matt Dagley of Dagley Media.

VIDEO:

ADVERTISEMENT:

The lunch that was served was delicious. (Healey photo)

A young girl works at extinguishing the mock fire at the end of the obstacle course. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Council candidate Cathy Deagle Gammon’s doggie Charlie makes a new friend in Sparky in Dutch Settlement. (Healey photo)