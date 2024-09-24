New ball field, football field gets supportive boost from FRABA

FALL RIVER: A community baseball and football field is getting some extra support from a local group.

The new ball fields at Carmel Crescent and High Road, to be used by LWF Baseball and the Fall River Dragons Minor Football Association, have been in the works for a few years. The ball fields are ready and have been used for the younger age group in the program.

The football field is awaiting the installation of its uprights and a few tweaks to the field now to allow for fans along the sidelines.

After that it should be good to go.

ADVERTISEMENT:

On Sunday afternoon, Todd Hann from the Youth Activity & Sport Committee with Fall River and Area Business Association (FRABA) met with Barry Dalrymple, from LWF Baseball, to show their support for what they’re doing.

Hann presented Dalrymple a cheque of $500.

The money is going to be used to purchase bleachers for the ball field that can then be moved to the football field when there’s Dragons football games.

“I had spoken with Barry a couple times over the summer, and he mentioned there was a need for some extra items to be purchased,” said Hann.

“We had the Gala in the spring and all that money raised there was earmarked for youth and organizations within the community, and I thought there was a good match there.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said he spoke with others on the committee, and they agreed.

“It was rubberstamped, and everyone said it was worthwhile,” said Hann.

“We’re able to help out now and look forward to the Gala in the Spring to raise more money and maybe we can help out a little more.”

Dalrymple said the support at the new fields is a big deal.

‘We’ve spent a lot of money this year up here,” he said. “We’ve been able to receive some nice government grants and funding.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

He spoke of how much minor baseball has spent on the new field project.

“We have spent more than $100,000 into these fields this summer, and obviously at this time of the year we’re running low on cash,” said Dalrymple, a Waverley resident and volunteer that makes things happen in the LWF.

“There are still things to do here.”

Dalrymple said the plan is to bring in fully accessible porta potties; need small sets of bleachers, multiples of them, lightweight aluminum; and other items.

“This money is earmarked for those bleachers, at least some of them,: he said.

“We still need a new gate. We need to put the crusher dust trail at some point.”

“This money will buy one entire set of bleachers so its awesome to get this support form FRABA.”