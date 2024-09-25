HRM residents to receive municipal election voter info letters

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that they will receive their voter information letters in early October.

The voter information letter will feature all the necessary information to vote in the 2024 Municipal and Conseil scolaire acadien provincial Election – including voting options and locations.

The letter will also contain a personal identification number that allows the resident to vote online or by phone starting Tuesday, Oct. 8.

If a resident does not receive a voter information letter, or loses their personal identification number, they can contact the voter helpline at 902-490-VOTE (8683) or toll-free at 1-844-301-8683.

Residents can also vote during advance voting days (Saturday, Oct. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 15) or on election day (Saturday, Oct. 19).

Residents are encouraged to visit halifax.ca/election for more information leading up to the 2024 Municipal Election.