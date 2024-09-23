Impaired driver arrested after travelling at high speeds

LOWER SACKVILLE: A 25-year-old Lower Sackville man has been charged with impaired driving and travelling at more than 144 km/h along Highway 101 in Upper Sackville, police say.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment arrested the impaired driver who was travelling at a high rate of speed in Upper Sackville.

On September 12, at approximately 7:15 p.m., an officer with RCMP Southeast Traffic Services was conducting traffic enforcement on Hwy. 101 when an Acura TLX was observed on radar travelling at 144 km/h.

A traffic stop was completed on the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The driver, a 25-year-old Lower Sackville man, exhibited signs of impairment.

“He provided roadside breath samples into an approved screening device, which resulted in a “fail”,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

The man was arrested and transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment where he subsequently provided breath samples that registered at 140 mg% and 120 mg%.

He was later released.

Cpl. Tremblay said the man is facing charges of Operation while Impaired, Operation of a Conveyance 80mg% or over, Driving a Motor Vehicle with Obstruction on Window and Driving at a Speed that Exceeds the Posted Speed Limit by 31 km/h or More.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The man is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on October 30.

Road safety is a shared responsibility.

If you suspect an impaired driver, it’s an emergency; call 911.

File # 24-125153