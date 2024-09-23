Milford Fire urging residents to ensure smoke alarms working

MILFORD: Check your smoke alarm to ensure they’re working.

That’s the message from Milford & District Volunteer Fire Department as Fire Prevention Week nears Oct. 6-12. This year’s theme is “Smoke alarms: Make then work for you.”

The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention WeekTM (FPWTM) for more than 100 years by promoting the FPW campaign yearly.

This years theme for FPW is “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!TM”

The campaign works to educate everyone about the importance of having working smoke alarms in the home.

According to NFPA, smoke alarms reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by more than half (54 percent).

Meanwhile, roughly three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

“Smoke alarms serve as the first line of defense in a home fire, but they need to be working in order to protect people,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA.

“This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign helps better educate the public about simple but critical steps they can take to make sure their homes have smoke alarms in all the needed locations and that they’re working properly.”

The Milford and District Volunteer Fire Department encourages all residents to actively support the 2024 FPW theme, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!”

“Working smoke alarms can make a life-saving difference in a home fire, giving people the time to get out safely,” said Deputy Chief Ken Moxsom.

“This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign is a great way to remind everyone about these messages and to act on them.”

Milford and District Volunteer Fire Department offers these key smoke alarm safety tips and guidelines:

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area (like a hallway), and on each level (including the basement) of the home.

Make sure smoke alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button.

Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

A great habit; replace your batteries when you change your clocks.

To find out more about FPW programs and activities, please contact your local Fire Department or visit fpw.org for more information about Fire Prevention Week and smoke alarms.

You can also visit https://sparky.org/ for some great fun and learning activities for your family.