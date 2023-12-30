Dave Carroll, others to ring in 2024 with online Nova Scotia Kitchen Party in support of Shelter N.S.

WAVERLEY: A musician from Waverley and a former host on Morning TV with Global Halifax are teaming up for a good cause.

Dave Carroll will help ring out 2023 and bring in 2024 with host Alyse Hand in what is being dubbed the ultimate Nova Scotia New Years Eve celebration.

And the best part is it’s all for a great cause—Shelter Nova Scotia.

The show starts at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Carroll, along with other musical performers to be announced, will be on the celebration.

The poster for the New Year’s Eve show. (Submitted photo)

Former Global Halifax host Alyse Hand will be along to help out at the live online show as co-host with Carroll.

It can be viewed online live New Year’s Eve at www.facebook.com/novascotiawebcams and on YouTube by searching Nova Scotia New Years Eve 2024.

All that is asked of those watching is they make a tax-deductible donation towards Shelter Nova Scotia.

Shelter Nova Scotia assists 100-plus fellow Nova Scotians every day and 1,500 annually with safe beds to sleep in; nutritional meals; personal care items; and support services.

Donations can be made now at www.NYE2024.ca.