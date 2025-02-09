FALL RIVER: The local councillor feels that all forms of social media have their place in getting information out to the community.

While she thinks that, Cathy Deagle Gammon said she appreciates a motion set to come to regional council on Tuesday.

It is from councillor Laura White and focuses on getting a staff report for HRM to consider removing X as a social media platform it would use to relay info to its residents.

The reasoning for White to file the motion is because of X’s governance.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Deagle Gammon doesn’t use X herself to relay messages to her residents. She uses Facebook.

“Social media is not something I use as extensively as some other councillors do,” said Deagle Gammon. “My community, District 1, has sort of said to me, that Facebook is really the predominant platform used by them.”

“All forms of social media, I think, have their place.

“The issue right now is with the American president and 27 days now the countdown for tariffs and I think every level of government is looking at where and how they participate, how we buy services, products out of the US and what the response will be.”

“I’ll be very interested to see, what the report will be if the motion passes.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

She said HRM needs to have good data before making any reaction as a decision.

“We need to make evidence-based decisions,” said Deagle Gammon. “If there are platforms that our community uses and needs to stay in tune with us, then we must figure out whether they are still going to be platforms that people use,

“And is there an alternative? I’m thinking that the report will show us that either it will say to stay or to do a hybrid. Is there going to be a new version of something else that is Canadian?

“We’ll look at what those recommendations will come from. But I do appreciate the motion, and it is a timely one.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

She expects White’s motion to also ask that it be an expedited report.

Deagle Gammon said she does know that internally HRM IT and the government relations business unit have been looking at this.

“I’m sure that the report will come back in a very timely manner,” said Deagle Gammon.

The Laker News did reach out to councillor Billy Gillis for comment. He declined comment on this story.