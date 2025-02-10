PHOTOS/VIDEO: Winter Fun Day at Milford Meltdown

MILFORD: The Recreation department with the Municipality of East Hants (MEH) held a Winter Fun Day during Milford Meltdown on Saturday morning Feb. 8.
With some fresh snow on the ground, it made for some fun for those who came out.
There was also a chance to try on some Snowshoes provided by MEH and go for a spin in the soccer field.
The trails had a bit of a fun game where those who did it could match up some signs along the route with what was on the paper they were given.
ADVERTISEMENT:
The Laker News stopped by as the Winter Fun Day was getting started.
Pat Healey got to try out making some winter art inside and then put on some snowshoes.
He also learned about the equipment loan program for things like the snowshoes that the municipality has in place.
Video sponsored by Irving Investments and Insurance The Cooperators
Video by Matt Dagley
ADVERTISEMENT:
Equipment Loan
Recreation Equipment kits are supplied with pieces of sport and leisure equipment for the purpose of creating a more physically active community! Equipment is available for those in the East Hants area.
- Kits can be borrowed for a maximum of one (1) week at a time
- Borrowers are encouraged to call to reserve equipment prior to pick up
- Borrowers are responsible for equipment while in their care
- Payment to be made on same day as pick up
Borrowing Fees:
- Not For Profit Groups and Schools: Free of cost
- Individuals and Businesses: $2.00/day or $10.00/week
- Snowshoes – $2.00/day per pair or $10.00/week per pair
For more information, see https://www.easthants.ca/recreation-programs-activities/ or email: recreation@easthants.ca