PHOTOS/VIDEO: Winter Fun Day at Milford Meltdown

MILFORD: The Recreation department with the Municipality of East Hants (MEH) held a Winter Fun Day during Milford Meltdown on Saturday morning Feb. 8.

With some fresh snow on the ground, it made for some fun for those who came out.

There was also a chance to try on some Snowshoes provided by MEH and go for a spin in the soccer field.

The trails had a bit of a fun game where those who did it could match up some signs along the route with what was on the paper they were given.

The Laker News stopped by as the Winter Fun Day was getting started.

Pat Healey got to try out making some winter art inside and then put on some snowshoes.

He also learned about the equipment loan program for things like the snowshoes that the municipality has in place.

Video by Matt Dagley

Nice and snug Pat goes for a walk in the snowshoes. (Dagley Media photo)

Equipment Loan

Recreation Equipment kits are supplied with pieces of sport and leisure equipment for the purpose of creating a more physically active community! Equipment is available for those in the East Hants area.

Kits can be borrowed for a maximum of one (1) week at a time

Borrowers are encouraged to call to reserve equipment prior to pick up

Borrowers are responsible for equipment while in their care

Payment to be made on same day as pick up

Borrowing Fees:

Not For Profit Groups and Schools: Free of cost

Individuals and Businesses: $2.00/day or $10.00/week

Snowshoes – $2.00/day per pair or $10.00/week per pair

For more information, see https://www.easthants.ca/recreation-programs-activities/ or email: recreation@easthants.ca

(Dagley Media photo)