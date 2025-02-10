PICTOU COUNTY: RCMP in Pictou County has charged a Miramichi, New Brunswick, man with a number of offences, including attempted murder.

On February 4, at approximately 12:50 p.m., RCMP officers received information from a caller in New Brunswick that a person was struck by a vehicle, believed to be a stolen GMC Sierra from New Brunswick, in the Thorburn area.

Officers immediately patrolled the community but didn’t locate a victim or a GMC.

About an hour later, at approximately 2 p.m., Pictou County District RCMP received a call that a man had been hit by a vehicle somewhere in MacPhersons Mills, on an unknown dead-end road.

Officers quickly searched dead-end roads in MacPhersons Mills and located an abandoned stolen GMC and an injured man on the roadway.

After speaking to the man, who had suffered non-life-threatening injuries, investigators learned that he had observed someone taking his Chevrolet Silverado from his driveway.

When he went outside to follow the truck’s tire tracks in the snow, he was struck twice by his stolen Silverado before the driver fled.

Information gathered during the investigation indicated that the Chevrolet was heading towards Miramichi, New Brunswick.

On February 5, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Miramichi Police Force located the truck and arrested the driver 35-year-old Colin Joseph Williams.

He’s been charged with:

Attempted Murder

Aggravated Assault

Break and Enter

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Stolen Property

Driving while Prohibited

Failure to Comply with Court Order

Williams was returned to Nova Scotia and has been remanded into custody.

He’s due to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on February 10.

The investigation is ongoing.

File #: 2025-157145