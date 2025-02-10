HRM: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Edward Michael Condon, 52, from the Halifax Regional Municipality, is wanted and facing a charge of Failure to Comply with a Court Order.

Condon is described as 6-foot-0, 176 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Police have made several attempts to locate Condon, and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Edward Michael Condon is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.



File #: 23-108060