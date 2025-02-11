LOWER SACKVILLE: A 50-year-old woman is dead and two others were sent to hospital with life-threatening following a single-vehicle collision on Monday morning in Lower Sackville.

The collision shutdown a major roadway, Sackville Drive, in Lower Sackville for several hours as police investigated the scene.

Police responded at 9:35 a.m., along with EHS and fire services from Sackville, to the collision near Hillcrest Avenue.

“RCMP officers learned that a Mazda 3 was travelling on the road when left the roadway and struck a power pole,” a release indicated.

The rear passenger, a 50-year-old woman from Lake Echo, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The driver, a 53-year-old man from North Preston, and another passenger, a 56-year-old man from Dartmouth, both suffered life-threatening injuries.

Both were transported to hospital by EHS.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing. I

Investigators are asking anyone with dash cam footage of Sackville Dr., near the area of Hillcrest Ave., between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. to come forward.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Sackville Dr. was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 25-19501