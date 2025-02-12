Fire destroys Grand Lake home; woman gets out with minor injuries

GRAND LAKE: Firefighters battled the frigid winter weather at a house fire late on Monday night in Grand Lake.

Shortly before 10 p.m., fire crews from Station 42/43 Wellington/Grand Lake were paged to a structure fire with flames showing at a home on Oak Lane in Grand Lake. EHS and police also responded.

The home was secluded off the main roadway, Oakleaf Crescent, so it isn’t visible from the road.

Once you walk in you can see the devastation that the conflagration caused, destroying the home which was still smoldering on Tuesday morning at around 9:30 a.m.

Besides Station 42/43, as part of the mutual aid protocol, Station 45 Fall River; Station 47 Goffs; Station 43 Grand Lake; Station 41 Waverley; Tac 8 from Bedford; Station 9 Sackville; Elmsdale fire; Lantz fire; Milford fire; and Nine Mile River fire.

Firefighters from Station 42/43 were on site keeping an eye for hot spots and the smoldering, and spraying water on it when needed.

Station 45 Fall River firefighters arrived at about 1015/1030 a.m. with more water to put on the hot spots if required.

Incident Commander Ryan Crain, with Station 42 Wellington, said as fire crews arrived, they knew it was going to be a defensive attack.

“Flames were through the roof, it was defensive fire conditions,” he said at the scene. “It was heavy fire load, so we just put the water on the fire.”

Neighbours had posted the woman was okay outside of having a few burns as a result of the fire, and was transported to hospital by EHS.

There were approximately 50 firefighters on scene or part of the call, Crain said.

“We had great mutual aid response,” he said.

“Where we don’t have a water source in this area we needed as many tankers as possible to shuttle water.”

The house was still smoldering with smoke coming from it, so an excavator had been called in and crews were watching it closely.

“Still smoldering so that’s why we’re still on scene searching for hot spots working with the excavator to get the rest of it torn down.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire destroyed the house on Oak Lane in Grand Lake. (Healey photo)

Firefighters from Station 45 attach hose lines with more water ready to use to douse the hot spots. (Healey photo)