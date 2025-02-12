Police seeking two female suspects in pair of thefts at NSLC

ELMSDALE: Police in East Hants are searching for two women who are suspects in a pair of shoplifting incidents at the NSLC in Elmsdale.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said the thefts took place on Feb. 7 at approximately 7 p.m.

Police were informed of the shoplifting on Feb. 8.

“Two females left the NSLC in Elmsdale with approximately $1,000 worth of liquor without paying for it,” said Const. Burns. “The female suspects were captured on video.”

East Hants RCMP is requesting assistance from the public in identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.