Local youth with NSYWE to perform with Stadacona Band at MSVU

FALL RIVER: Local youth with the NSYWE will be performing a special concert on Saturday night.

The youth, several from the Fall River area, will be performing with the Stadacona Band of the Royal Canadian Navy.

It will take place in Bedford at Mount Saint Vincent University Seton Auditorium.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and admission is by free will donation.

The NSYWE is Nova Scotia’s provincial Honours band, made up of high school-and university-aged musicians, along with our special guests, the Stadacona Band of the Royal Canadian Navy.

The NSYWE’s mandate is, …”to provide a high-quality educational experience for talented young musicians in a manner and of a quality otherwise not available to them.”

For more information about the NSYWE, its musicians and its activities, please visit their website at: https:/www.nsywe.com