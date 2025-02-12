Drugs, weapons seized after search warrant execution

PICTOU COUNTY: Five people have been arrested after the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (PCISCEU) seized drugs and a weapon from a Pictou residence during a search warrant execution.

In December 2024, PICSCEU began investigating potential drug trafficking from a residence on Poplar St., Pictou.

On February 6, members of the PCISCEU, assisted by the Pictou County District RCMP, RCMP Police Dog Services, Pictou County District GIS, and Stellarton Police Service, executed a search warrant at the residence and seized cocaine, methamphetamine, and a bladed weapon.

Five people were arrested at the home, including:

Emily Jessica Barker, 31, of Masstown

Amanda Michelle Binder, 23, of Stellarton

Amanda Leeanne Deyoung, 45, of New Glasgow

Colin Martin Graham, 34, of Stellarton

Jarom Elliott Merriam, 40, of Truro

All five have been charged with two counts each of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

They were released from custody pending a court appearance on April 14i n Pictou Provincial Court.

Nova Scotians are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police to report crime, including the illegal sale of drugs, in their communities.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.

The PCISCEU is made up of police officers from Pictou County District RCMP, Westville Police Service, and Stellarton Police Service.

File #: 2024-1797102