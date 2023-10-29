DEBERT: The deaths of multiple cats is being investigated by Colchester County RCMP.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, with N.S. RCMP, said on October 24, 2023, Colchester County District RCMP responded to a report of three cats being found deceased at locations near a property on Hunters Glen in Debert.

“RCMP officers learned that the three cats had gone missing between October 15 and 17,” said Cpl. Marshall.

“A firearm is believed to have been used in the deaths of the cats.”

The investigation is ongoing and Colchester County District RCMP is asking that anyone with information to please contact them at 902-893-6820.

Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File: 2023-1583898