MILLER LAKE: RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a blue Toyota Echo that was involved in a hit-and-run collision on Hwy 102 in Miller Lake that left one person with serious injuries and shut down the inbound lane for hours on Oct. 28.

Brianna LeBlanc, Communications with N.S. RCMP, said that at approximately 9:10 a.m., Halifax District RCMP received a report of a blue Toyota Echo, with N.S. licence plate GYT158, that was travelling at an excessive speed and went through a red light on Windmill Rd. in Dartmouth.

At approximately 9:20 a.m., officers received a second report that the same vehicle was travelling outbound in the inbound lanes on Hwy 118.

Shortly after, at approximately 9:25 a.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to a head-on collision on Hwy 102 near Miller Lake.

The blue Toyota Echo was observed driving outbound in the inbound lanes when it collided with a Jeep Wrangler.

The driver of the Toyota Echo then fled into the woods adjacent to the collision scene, which would be the back of Schwarzwald subdivision.

“Officers believe the driver may have been impaired,” said LeBlanc.

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler, a 38-year-old woman, and one passenger, a 33-year-old woman, both of Truro, had minor injuries.

The third occupant, a 60-year-old woman from Bible Hill had serious injuries.

(RCMP photo)

Hwy 102 inbound near Miller Lake was closed for several hours to allow for a Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist to examine the scene. Officers with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS) searched for the driver but were unable to locate them.

Local firefighters, EHS and the Department of Transportation assisted RCMP members at the scene and with first aid and traffic control.

The closure of the road saw traffic rerouted to Hwy 2 and backed up from Fall River lights to the Payzants Home Hardware in Enfield.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the identity of the driver of the Toyota Echo or with photo/video footage of the Toyota Echo leading up to or at the time of the collision is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 2023-131913