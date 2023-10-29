ENFIELD: Local efforts to preserve and promote our area’s rich history will soon be bolstered thanks to an investment from the provincial government.

Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank MLA Brian Wong made the announcement of the support to the Museum, located near Scotia Speedworld in Enfield.

Recognizing the critical role that heritage plays in shaping our identity, the province is providing the Atlantic Canada Aviation Museum with $15,000 in funding.

This is the first time in more than fifteen years that museums in our province have received increased funding.

“The Atlantic Canada Aviation Museum is unique in our province,” said Wong in a release.

“This museum even provides a hands-on experience where you can even act as the captain of a Boeing 737 on their flight simulator.”