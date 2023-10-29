MILFORD: The Hants East Rural High girls volleyball team had a great learning tournament in Antigonish recently.

The Lady Tigers competed at the Dr. JH Gillis 25th annual Golden Arches tournament.

It featured 10 girls volleyball teams from the area, many the Tigers will face in the regular season.

At the tournament, Hants East showcased great teamwork, securing their ticket for a position in the semi finals.

The girls continued showing their strength and determination in their final victory and brought home the bronze medal for the tournament.

Emelie Lutwick was awarded Most Valuable Player for the tournament.