FALL RIVER: Three student-athletes from local schools came away with provincial cross-country championships at the recently-held Cross Country Provincial championships in Cape Breton.

Two Lockview High girls finished first in their respective divisions, while a Georges P. Vanier Junior boy brought home the gold medal in his division.

Lockview High had 10 athletes attend the provincials, while GPV had several students participate including the boys and girls cross country teams.

Hants East Rural High in Milford also had athletes attend.

Coached by newcomer, Ashley Feaver, the Vanier Cross Country team had another successfully season.

The student -athletes competed at the regional meet held at Point Pleasant Park on October 23. Both teams finished in fifth place, earning them the chance to compete at the SSNS provincial meet in Chéticamp.

In muddy, wet and cold conditions the teams ignored the less-than-optimal conditions and finished fifth amongst all junior high school represented from around the province.

Two GP Vanier athletes. (Submitted photo)

A few individual highlights from the regional meet saw Max Brien bring home gold, while Jayden Tillman was third.

On the girls side, Carlie Gimblet had a strong race on the girls’ side finishing in 14 place and Ava Manley placing 18.

At the SSNS provincials, Brien finished on top of the podium.

Abby Lewis leads the way. (Shawn Lewis photo)

For Lockview High Harry Brown; Anna Carruthers; Cicely Harnum; Will Isenor; Eugene Legge; Abby Lewis; Johnah McIntyre; Liam McLean; Isaiah Paige; and Ben Phillips went to provincials.

Legge finished seventh in the intermediate boy’s division. The intermediate boys finished fifth as a team.

Anna Carruthers finished first in the intermediate girl’s division.

Abby Lewis finished first in senior girls, while Cicely Harnum was in 13 place.

Zack Rogers from Hants East Rural High came home with a fourth-place finish in the senior boys division at the provincials in Cape Breton. This was the lone result we’re aware of from HERH or any East Hants athlete participating.