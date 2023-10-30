NINE MILE RIVER: The inaugural Jack O’ Lantern walk put on by the Nine Mile River Trails Association was a huge success.

From the looks of the vehicles parked along Enfield Road the event was one many wanted to attend to check out.

There was plenty of fun for the whole family at the event, held along the 9 Mile River Trails in Nine Mile River.

Kids and adults a like dressed up for the Spooky walk along the trail by Jack O’ Lantern.

There was plenty of activities along the trails for all to participate in. The event was estimated to take 20-30 minutes each person depending on their pace.

Here is our video story from the event, sponsored by handy Cabs.

A spider (Dagley Media photo)

A scary decoration at the trail. (Dagley Media photo)

Boo! (Dagley Media photo)