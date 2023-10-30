Province making multiple investments in Lower Sackville projects

LOWER SACKVILLE: Multiple projects in the Lower Sackville area are receiving provincial investment dollars.

Steve Craig, MLA for the area, announced the funding support for a pair of key projects that will continue to promote vitality through infrastructure and heritage.

Friends of First Lake Society will receive $1,000 toward the maintenance of First Lake’s surrounding infrastructure and trails.

In a nod to the vital role of heritage in our society, the Houston Government is providing a total of $1,500 in funding to the Fultz Corner Restoration Society.

This is the first increase in funding museums in our province have received in more than fifteen years.

The boost will support the preservation, promotion, and education of Sackville’s invaluable history.

“Sackville has so much to offer to our residents and visitors,” said Craig in a release.

“This funding will benefit our community whether you prefer outdoor activity or a day at the museum.”

In line with this, the Houston government’s approach reaffirms their vision of not just developing infrastructure, but also valuing our past. The combined strategy creates an environment where the present and past coexist, enriching the lives of all Nova Scotians.