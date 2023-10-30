Lady Pens sweep home set with Lynx on Pink in the Rink weekend

DARTMOUTH: It was a Pink in the Rink weekend to remember for the ACTION Benefits Penguins at the RBC Centre in Dartmouth.

The Pens swept their home weekend series with the visiting Cape Breton Lynx on Oct. 28-29 in Maritime Major Female Hockey League action.

The game on Oct. 28 was the Penguins Stops Against Cancer and Pink in the Rink game. The final tally on the amount of money raised through the fundraiser is still being tallied.

With the pair of victories, 7-3 and 3-1, the Pens moved from fifth in the standings to second, just two wins behind leaders Subway Northern Selects.

Against the Lynx on Sunday, The Laker News-sponsored Cicely Harnum stopped 30 of 31 pucks she faced as the Pens skated to a hard fought 3-1 win over Cape Breton, who are seventh in the nine-team league.

Ellie Isenor of Lantz scored once and assisted on another to lead the Pens to the win. The goal was scored on the power play.

Sara Almond with the man advantage and Christina Perrin of Beaver Bank had the other tallies. Perrin’s goal stood as the eventual game winner.

Alicia Nedelcu; Abby King; Almond; Rachel Hartnell; and Ava Kennedy had helpers.

The Pens fired 35 pucks at the Lynx goalie.

On Saturday at RBC Centre, Captain Megan Gallahue, who competes also out of Cheema in Waverley, led by example scoring once and assisting on three others as the Pens clawed the Lynx 7-3.

Georgina Stevens contributed saw the net bulge twice while adding a helper.

Jenna Greenwood, Sara Almond each had a goal and assist, while Ava Kennedy and Alicia Nedelcu had single markers.

Assists went to Goalie Kaitlyn Langille of Beaver Bank; Christina Perrin of Beaver Bank; Julianne Tran; Fiona Day of Fall River and Victoria Tran.

Langille turned away 20 of the 23 shots she faced, while the Pens peppered the Lynx goalie with 44 pucks.