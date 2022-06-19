The following was written and posted on the Municipality of East Hants

website by their Economic and Business Development division.

EAST HANTS: FH Development Group received approval for its residential community, Botanica Village, on May 25, 2022.

This development is located between Roulston Drive and Elmwood Drive in Elmsdale and will create 662 units of mixed housing, including single-family homes, semi-detached homes, townhouses, and multi-unit residential.

FH Development Group is also proposing an additional mixed use community adjacent to Lantz in Milford in the next few years.

Botanica Village will join Armco Capital’s Wickwire Station, which when completed will consist of between 1,925 and 2,205 residential units, and Clayton Development’s Kiln Creek, which will add 1,500 mixed residential units.

Construction of Kiln Creek is already underway, including site work for over 12 acres of commercial land next to exit 8A.

These three developments will add a total of approximately 4,366 residential units to the community. There are also a number of smaller residential projects throughout the corridor area that will increase the local housing inventory.

Growing local workforce

It is anticipated that the additional residential units will assist with attracting, developing, and retaining workforce in the community.

Further details on how East Hants is addressing these challenges can be found in The East Hants Workforce Development Plan 2022-2027.

In addition, Statistics Canada reported in its 2021 Census that East Hants and the First Nation’s community of Sipekne’katik, located in the census subdivision of Indian Brook (IR#14), had a combined population growth of 8.9% from 2016 to 2021. This is just shy of Halifax’s population growth of 9.1% for the same period.

East Hants’ connected location, welcoming community, quality of life, and cost advantages make it one of Nova Scotia’s preferred destinations to live, work and play.

