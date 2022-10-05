FALL RIVER/FLETCHERS LAKE: The current District 1 could be in for a major overhaul should proposed changes be approved.

Currently the riding of District 1 includes Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley (and communities in those surrounding communities) and is represented by Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon.

Under the proposed boundary change, some in District 1 will become a new District 5, with the rural parts of District 1 and District 2 merged from the existing boundary (2012 districts) to make a new District 1.

That would mean residents of – Fletcher’s Lake, Fall River, Windsor Junction, Waverley, Montague Gold Mines would be moved to the new District 5 riding.

From the 2012 boundary for District 2, removed communities would include: Lawrencetown, North & East Preston, Mineville; and a small portion of Westphal.

The proposed changes would take effect for the municipal election in 2024.

Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts with the commission overseeing the boundary review until Oct. 17, 2022.

There are multiple ways that you can participate and share your feedback – see the options below. If you have questions or would like more information, please contact the Office of the Municipal Clerk by phone at 902-490-4210 or clerks@halifax.ca.

Feedback received from public on Phase Two will be included in the final report from the District Boundary Review Panel recommendation, which will be provided to Regional Council in December 2022.

Residents are invited to participate in the following ways:

Submit feedback in the online survey at halifax.ca/boundaryreview. The survey will open on October 11, 2022. It will close on October 25, 2022.

Participate in one of the below public engagement sessions. Note: for any virtual sessions, the Zoom link will be added to halifax.ca/boundaryreview.

Need a closer look at the proposed boundaries? This online map includes a swipe tool which can be moved left or right to view the current district boundaries and those that are being proposed.

A local meeting is set to be held on the district boundary review. It will take place In person at North West Community Council.

That event is scheduled for Monday, October 17, 2022, from 7 to 9:00 p.m. at Bedford-Hammonds Plains Community Centre, 202 Innovation Drive, Bedford.