HALIFAX: The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) have charged a person in relation to a wildfire in Shelburne County last Spring.

In a release on Jan. 18, DNRR announced charges were laid Jan. 17 under the Forests Act following an investigation into the Barrington Lake wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.

The wildfire began May 26 and burned 23,379 hectares.

It was declared under control on June 13 and extinguished on July 26.

Dalton Clark Stewart, 22, of Villagedale, Shelburne County, is charged with:

– lighting a fire on privately owned land without permission of the owner or occupier

– failing to take reasonable efforts to prevent the spread of a fire

– leaving a fire unattended.



Stewart is scheduled to appear in Shelburne provincial court on March 7.

The Department continues to pursue all leads related to the wildfire in Tantallon last spring.

While the Department has gathered considerable information, there is a high bar for what can be used as evidence in court.



Under the Forests Act, the Department has two years from the date of an alleged offence to lay charges.

Charges are only laid if the Department, in consultation with the Public Prosecution Service, believes there is sufficient evidence for a conviction.

