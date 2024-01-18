LOWER SACKVILLE: RCMP are increasing enforcement along Cobequid Road after receiving word that vehicles were not stopping for school buses.

On the RCMPNS twitter/X, police said during the past three days there were 11 reports sent to them of vehicles failing to stop for school buses on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville.

This is said to have occurred where there are four lanes of traffic.

As a result of these complaints, RCMP officers have increased enforcement in the area.

All lanes must stop for a school bus when it’s stopped with its red lights flashing and stop sign displayed.

Failure to stop for a school bus could result in a fine of $410.

You will also lose six demerit points on your licence if you fail to stop.

For new drivers, six or more points results in a six-month driving suspension.

Drivers can also be charged for passing a school bus with amber warning lights flashing.

The fine for failing to pass with caution is $295.