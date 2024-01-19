Suspects in vandalism of vehicle in Lantz sought by police

LANTZ: RCMP are seeking two suspects in an incident at an apartment building in Lantz just before the New Year.

Police say that on Dec. 30 at approximately 12:30 a.m. two men entered an apartment complex in Lantz.

The two then proceeded to vandalize a vehicle in the parking area before fleeing on foot on Hwy. 2 towards Elmsdale.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at http://crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 20231906172.