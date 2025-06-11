Dragons football, Cheema receiving provincial funding support

WAVERLEY/FALL RIVER: A pair of community sporting organizations in Waverley and Fall River will be receiving close to $120,000 in funding support from the provincial government.

The money will be used to improve community recreation facilities and ensure safer, more accessible infrastructure for all residents in Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank.

MLA Brian Wong announced the funding support in a release on Tuesday June 10.

The Fall River Minor Football Association is receiving $99,747.90 for significant renovations to its clubhouse on Fall River Road (the Seniors Friendly Centre).

Among the upgrades include the construction of a new accessibility ramp and an accessible washroom, ensuring the facility meets the needs of all players, families, and community members.

The improvements will also extend the life and functionality of the space for year-round use.

The Cheema Aquatic Club in Waverley is receiving $20,161.00 for its Fire Safety and Community Impact Upgrade Project.

This includes fire prevention measures and critical building improvements to enhance safety and accessibility for members, staff, and event guests.

“These investments support both the safety and the spirit of our communities,” said MLA Brian Wong.

“From making football more accessible to getting more paddles in the water, we’re ensuring that more people can participate in the sports and programs that strengthen our community bonds.”

These projects are funded through the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage (CCTH), which supports infrastructure improvements, accessibility upgrades, and cultural and recreational initiatives across the province.

More information on CCTH grants and community investments is available at:

https://cch.novascotia.ca/investing-in-our-future