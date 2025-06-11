Dutch Settlement man facing slew of charges after fleeing police

BROOKFIELD: A 24-year-old male driver from Dutch Settlement has been arrested for flight from police after an incident in Brookfield on June 5.

According to RCMP, at approximately 11:15 a.m. an RCMP officer from Northeast Traffic Services attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling on Hwy. 2 in Brookfield, for an expired plate.

“The driver of the Volkswagen Jetta refused to stop, accelerated and fled from police at a high rate of speed,” police said in a release.

“In the interest of public safety, a pursuit was not initiated.”

RCMP officers later located the Jetta abandoned on an isolated dead-end road in Pleasant Valley.

A search of the area, assisted by RCMP Police Dog Services, Colchester Country District RCMP, the Department of Natural Resources Air Services and an RCMP remotely piloted aircraft system operator, was successful in locating the driver and passenger fleeing the area on foot.

The 24-year-old male driver from Dutch Settlement was subsequently safely arrested.

He was later released on conditions.

He will appear in Truro Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of Flight from Police (two counts) and Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance.

The driver was also issued summary offence tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act for:

Driving a Motor Vehicle Without a Motor Vehicle Liability Policy

Operating and Unregistered Vehicle

Failing to Display Number Plates for Current Registration Year

Operator of Vehicle Operating Vehicle Without a Valid Inspection Sticker in Place or Possession Valid Certificate for Vehicle

File # 2025-777295