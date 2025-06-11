LANSDOWNE STATION: The Nova Scotia RCMP’s intensive approach to the missing persons investigation into the disappearance of Lilly and Jack Sullivan continues.

More than 11 Nova Scotia RCMP units are working on the missing persons investigation, some of which include the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit, Pictou County District RCMP, Digital Forensic Services, Truth Verification Section, Legal Application Support Team, Police Dog Services, Underwater Recovery Team, Behavioural Sciences Group, and the Criminal Analysis Service.

They are joined in their investigational efforts by the National Centre of Missing Persons, Canadian Centre for Child Protection, and provincial and municipal police agencies from Nova Scotia and other parts of Canada.

“The investigation is being led by a tenacious, committed group of investigators who are gathering and assessing information daily to learn more about the circumstances of Lilly and Jack’s disappearance so we can find them,” says S/Sgt. Rob McCamon, Officer in Charge (acting), Major Crime and Behavioural Sciences.

“All scenarios are being considered, and we’ve engaged every tool and resource at our disposal.”

The Nova Scotia RCMP would like to thank the public for all of the tips, information and video footage that has been provided since Lilly and Jack went missing.

With this support, investigators have:

• Collected hundreds of hours of video from the areas surrounding Lansdowne Station, including footage taken from along Gairloch Rd. between 12:00 p.m. on April 28 and 12:00 p.m. on May 2, which was the subject of a public appeal from the investigative team on May 28

• Formally interviewed 54 people, which has included the administration of polygraph to some of the individuals interviewed

• Received 488 tips, many of which have been assessed and followed up on

• Extensively searched the property from which the children went missing, including every aspect of the home, grounds, outbuildings and nearby septic systems, wells, mineshafts and culverts

• Been granted numerous judicial authorizations to seize and examine materials and devices that may provide information useful to the investigation

“We’re accessing, evaluating and analyzing a significant volume of information from a variety of sources. We have a very coordinated and deliberate approach to make certain all information is meticulously scrutinized, prioritized and actioned to ensure nothing is missed,” says Cpl. Sandy Matharu, investigation lead, Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit.

“We’re committed to doing what is necessary to locate Lilly and Jack and advance the investigation, which may take longer than we all hoped.”

The information gathered thus far through the investigation, including the ground search and rescue efforts, has not identified new search areas.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lilly and Jack is asked to call the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-896-5060.

To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2025-583775