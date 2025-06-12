Blue-green algae reported in Fish Lake area: NSECC

SHUBENACADIE GRAND LAKE: According to Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change, a possible sighting of blue-green algae has been made in the Grand Lake area.

The report said the blue-green alage was seen in Shubenacadie Grand Lake where Fish Lake Enters Hants County.

To learn more about blue-green algae and how to stay safe, visit: https://novascotia.ca/blue-green-algae

Blue-green algae are microscopic, plant-like organisms that occur naturally in ponds, rivers, lakes and streams.

Blue-green algae develops when a period of hot, dry weather is followed by heavy rainfall. It’s becoming more common with warmer temperatures and more intense storms caused by climate change.

Increased amounts of nutrients (like nutrients from fertilizers, septic systems and paved surfaces near the water) can also help blue-green algae grow.

Blue-green algae isn’t normally visible in the water, but it can quickly reproduce to form a large mass called a bloom or mat. Once blue-green algae appears, it’s more likely to reappear in the same body of water.

Algae blooms come in many shapes and sizes, and harmful blooms can look very similar to harmless blooms. It can be blue-green, turquoise, green, brown, red, white or mixes of these colours.

Reporting blue-green algae

If you think you see blue-green algae, you should treat it as potentially toxic. Report it to your local Department of Environment and Climate Change office or call 1-877-936-8476.

Where to find blue-green algae reports

The Department of Environment and Climate Change publishes a list of potential blue-green algae bloom sightings and also shares reports on social media. Only sightings reported to the department are included on the list.

If the potential blue-green algae is in public drinking water supplies, an inspector from the Department of Environment and Climate Change visually confirms the presence of blue-green algae and works directly with the water supply owner.

Once a blue-green algae bloom occurs, it can reoccur or move to different locations in that body of water. Reports of blue-green algae are for the whole season (May to October).

Reports can help you decide if or how you use the water (but reports don’t state that the body of water is closed or that blue-green algae is widespread in the body of water).

Halifax Regional Municipality monitors and reports on the status of supervised beaches across the municipality.

Watch for blue-green algae advisories by visiting halifax.ca/beaches and following @hfxgov.

The Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service shares notices about water quality and swimming advisories. Y

You should also look for advisory signs posted near provincial beaches.