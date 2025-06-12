N.S. residents invited to name four new helicopters

HALIFAX: Nova Scotians have a chance to name the Province’s four new helicopters.



“Nova Scotians are proud of the work we do with our helicopters to fight wildfires and support other important tasks,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources.

“Since we’re replacing the fleet, we’re inviting Nova Scotians to help name the new aircraft.

“We encourage names that are associated with Nova Scotia in some way so that our helicopters reflect our pride in our province.”



Starting today, June 11, people can suggest names for the helicopters at https://surveys.novascotia.ca/NametheChoppers



The deadline is June 27.

Ten names will be chosen as finalists and then Nova Scotians can vote for their four favourites on the Nova Scotia Government Facebook page.Nova Scotia’s fleet of helicopters is very versatile.

It fights wildfires, aids in search and rescue efforts, transports people and equipment during emergencies and conducts aerial surveillance to support the work of several departments.



Quick Facts:

– the current fleet of helicopters was purchased in 2016

– a procurement launched in December 2023 will replace the fleet, with deliveries in 2025 and 2026

– the new helicopters will be Airbus H-125s, the same make and model as the current fleet, with advanced safety features

– home base for the helicopters is Shubenacadie, Hants County