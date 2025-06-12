PHOTOS/VIDEO: Lockview students relay for a great cause

FALL RIVER: Students at Lockview High, along with a group from HTB in Beaver Bank and Georges P. Vanier Junior High, came together to raise funds for cancer research at the Relay for Life on June 6.

Our Pat Healey was there to cover it and checked out all the activities the students planned for the day.

It was an energy filled day with lots of money raised.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Check out our video story for the summary of how the event was from two of the organizers.

Video sponsored by Hilchie’s Septic

Video by Matt Dagley

VIDEO:

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Dagley Media photo)