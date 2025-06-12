Driver stopped for going high rate of speed on Hwy 102

ELMSDALE: Police nabbed a driver looking to get their need for speed this past week on Hwy 102.

Sgt. Scott MacRae said police observed the vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed between Elmsdale and Milford on Hwy 102.

“The driver was stopped by our officer for going 157 kilometres per hour in a 110 zone on Highway 102,” he said.

The driver was issued a summary offence ticket as a result and educated about road safety by the officer.

It was one of 11 summary offence tickets given out by police in East Hants.

Two of those other tickets were for operating an unregistered motorvehicle and displaying a number plate issued for another vehicle, said Sgt. MacRae.