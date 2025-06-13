HRM moving away from X; shifting to BlueSky as of mid July

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is making a change to how it shares information and connects with residents on social media.

As directed by Regional Council, further to a recent staff report, the municipality is phasing out its use of X (formerly Twitter) and replacing it with Bluesky.

This transition was informed by public feedback, trends in other jurisdictions and input from provincial and partner organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT:

On June 12, the municipality launched six new official accounts on Bluesky, a social media platform where users can share short posts containing text, images and videos. Anyone with internet access can view content on Bluesky – an account is not required.

The following municipal accounts are now active on Bluesky:

Main account: @hfxgov.bsky.social

Halifax Transit: @hfxtransit.bsky.social

Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency: @hfx-fire.bsky.social

Halifax Events: @hfxevents.bsky.social

Halifax Parks & Recreation: @hfxrec.bsky.social

Halifax Planning & Development: @hfxplanning.bsky.social



On the main municipal Bluesky account, residents can expect to see similar content to what has typically been shared on the main account for X (@hfxgov), such as news about projects, strategic initiatives, special events, service disruptions, traffic impacts and timely updates during severe weather events or emergencies.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Use of all X accounts managed by the municipality’s Corporate Communications division will be discontinued by July 14, 2025.

Halifax Water, Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Public Libraries are not part of the municipality’s transition to Bluesky.

While these organizations are related to the municipality, they each have unique governance structures, oversight boards and their own communications teams.

As a result, they manage their social media strategies and platforms separately.

For the full directory of municipal social media accounts, visit our website.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In addition to social media, residents are also encouraged to stay informed and connected by:

Subscribing to the municipality’s RSS feeds

Signing up for hfxALERT, the mass notification system for emergencies and operations updates

Downloading the Hfx Recycles app for updates on solid waste scheduling, sorting and other helpful information

Downloading the HFX GO app to enable mobile fare payment and learn about major Transit changes and updates

Visiting halifax.ca/news to view the latest Public Service Announcements, news releases and municipal statements

Visiting Shape Your City Halifax to share thoughts, ideas and feedback on community engagement opportunities

Contacting 311 with specific questions about municipal matter.

For more information about the many ways to access municipal news and updates, visit our website.