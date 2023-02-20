Dream becomes reality for Enfield author Laura Berggren

ELMSDALE: Laura Berggren has always wanted to write a book. Now, with her debut piece of writing, Revamped, on the shelf that dream has become real.

However, for the Enfield mom the experience of writing the self-published book, which was released in December and has had a couple of number one best seller ratings on Amazon, has left her wanting to write another one. She’s in the process of doing just that, but it’s only in the idea process right now.

At a coffee table snuggled in the corner at Cup of Soul in Elmsdale, Berggren met with The Laker News last month to speak about Revamped and why she wanted tow rite it.

“It’s been a dream of mine to write a book for about 20 years,’ she said. “I met up with a mentor and finally made it come through.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

She said she has also noticed that lots of people have been struggling lately in life and feel lost and lonely.

“I just wanted to be able to help everyone and give them some tips on living their best life,” the Enfield resident said.

Revamped helps the reader learn how to live a life of fulfillment while discovering your greatness.

“Dive into stories, inspiration and tangible action steps that will lead you from the mess you believe you are to the best that you can be,” said the explainer on Amazon. “Uncover what’s holding you back, how to move beyond it and unleash your inner BADASS.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

There was another reason for her to write the book.

“I wanted to show my daughters that they could do anything they want to with their life, and anything is entirely possible,” said Berggren.

The book talks about working on ones mindset, having passions or goals to work towards; getting rid of things holding you back; if you think a life change is needed make it because life is too short.

Berggren said the book is only available on Amazon or through her website at www.becomeunstoppable.com.

She has always liked writing, even in school.

“My sisters used to get me to write their essays and all their homework in school,” said Berggren, who chuckled when realizing she may have given away the secret to her sisters teachers on their school work.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The reaction to the book has been overwhelmingly positive, said Berggren.

“I have had really good reviews of Revamped which shocked me because you have those limiting beliefs on if people are going to like it; is it any good,” she said. ‘A lot of people are recommending it.”

At the time of this interview she had sold around 100 copies, which she thought was a very good start.

She knows Revamped wouldn’t be the last book she does.

“I haven’t started writing the second one yet, but it was such an experience,” she said. “I look at this as a rough draft. You have to begin somewhere so the second book will be bigger and better.”