Druhan leaves PC Party; to sit as an independent MLA for Lunenburg West

ByPat Healey

Oct 28, 2025 #Becky Druhan, #Independent MLA, #Lunenburg West, #NS PC, #Premier Tim Houston
Becky Druhan (Communications N.S. Photo)

LUNENBURG WEST: The MLA for Lunenburg West has decided to leave the N.S. PC Caucus after being demoted out of Premier Tim Houston’s cabinet last week.

Becky Druhan announced her news on her MLA Facebook page on Oct. 27.

In the post, Druhan told those on the page that she had news she wanted to share directly with them.

“I have made the decision to leave the Nova Scotia PC Caucus and continue to represent the people of Lunenburg West as an Independent MLA,” said Druhan.

She had been the Minister of Justice and Attorney General. Before that, she had served as the Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

Druhan continued saying “I’m deeply proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish on behalf of Nova Scotians as Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, and as Minister of Justice and Attorney General.

“While I continue to have great respect for my government colleagues, I believe I can best serve the people of Lunenburg West and Nova Scotia as an Independent voice.

“This change will allow me to place even greater focus on our community — to spend more time here at home, listening, connecting, and ensuring that your priorities and perspectives are fully reflected in my work.

“My commitment remains the same: to serve with integrity and diligence — to listen and advocate; and to help deliver results that make a real difference in people’s lives and leave Nova Scotia stronger for the next generation,” she concluded.

