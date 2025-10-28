Lantz man charged with impaired driving, attempting to bribe officer after MVC

A East Hants RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: A single-vehicle collision on Hwy 102 in Lower Sackville has led an 18-year-old Lantz man to be charged with impaired driving and alleged bribery of officers among multiple charges.

RCMP say they responded to a single-vehicle collision on Hwy 102 near the Bedford exit on Oct. 21 at approximately 5:38 a.m.

Officers located a Volkswagen Golf with front end damage parked on the side of the highway.

The driver, and lone occupant, was standing beside the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT:

While gathering information about the crash, the officer observed signs of impairment.

The officer demanded the driver provide a roadside breath sample to which he refused and then tried to give the officer money to leave.

Cooper Patrick Henson, 18, of Lantz, was arrested for refusing to comply with a breath screening demand and was transported to Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment.

During the booking process, Henson was combative with the arresting officer.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Henson is facing charges of:

Operating While Impaired

Refusal to Comply with Breath Screening Demand

Bribery of Officers

Resisting Peace Officer

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

He was held for court on October 21 and was released on conditions.

Henson is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court at a later date.

Drivers who use drugs or alcohol risk their lives and the lives of everyone else on the road.

If you believe someone is driving impaired or is otherwise an immediate threat to public safety, call 911.

File #: 25-152454