Homeowner where barricaded person arrested in Waverley clarifies details

RCMP badge. (Police photo)

WAVERLEY: An incident along Waverley Road on Monday morning left area residents a bit concerned and panicked as to what was going on.

Const. Mandy Edwards, with the RCMP, said they responded Oct. 27 to a report of a barricaded person inside on home, located in the 2000 block of Waverley Road. The call came in at approximately 6:57 a.m.

The barricaded person had a weapon. No one else was at the home.

The homeowner who lives in the home made a post on several community Facebook pages in Waverley and area clarifying some details around the incident.

Jack Hartigan made the post as more than a few people had been inquiring about an extreme incident that occurred at his property.

“At some point in the early hours of Monday a man entered my property with a rifle and barricaded himself in the house,” said Hartigan.

“I was not staying there on Sunday night as I had an early morning hockey practice and stayed at my parents in Bedford. “As I was made aware of this situation police were contacted and due to their swift and quick response no one was hurt.

“I can’t say enough good things about how they handled the situation.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Hartigan said after processing what had happened, he felt there was not enough communication with the public that the person was not him who had barricaded themselves in the house.

“Given I work a very public job where I am coaching / instructing / mentoring athletes I felt I needed to clear the air on this,” he said. “As a few of you may have seen me back on the ice coaching at 3pm.

Hartigan moved to Waverley five years ago after living and coaching in Germany, so he hadn’t been around the community a lot and only knows a few neighbours.

“I would never want anyone to think that where I live has any bad things happening there,” he said.

“As anyone who knows me knows I spend 10-12 hours a day at an arena or my training facility/store. Most of the time when I stay in Waverley it’s simply to sleep or relax outside.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Officers along with the N.S. RCMP Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services, and a crisis negotiator attended the call.

Neighbours may have heard loud noises during the police operation.

“We can confirm that no shots were fired,” said Const. Edwards.

The investigation is ongoing.

Const. Edwards said police do anticipate putting out further information related to the incident at future date.

File #: 25-155556