Celebration of Life for Lucy Cable-Munroe; will be livestreamed

Lucy Cable-Munroe's Celebration of Live will be livestreamed at Lucy.DagleyMedia.com (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: The Celebration of Life for one of the two young girls who died in a tragic boating accident will be held today, Oct. 29.

The service for Lucy Cable-Munroe of Fall River will take place at St. John’s United Church in Fall River.

It will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The service will be livestreamed as a production by Dagley Media (Matt Dagley) for those who are unable to attend in person.

It can be viewed by checking out: Lucy’s Celebration of Life live stream

Please tune in to watch.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In Lucy’s obituary, which can be found at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/en-ca/obituaries/halifax-ns/lucy-cable-munroe-12569916, she was described as a bright light in the lives of all who knew her.

“A student at Georges P. Vanier Junior High and formerly of Ash Lee Jefferson School, Lucy was known for her kindness, dry humour, and wisdom beyond her years. Her friendliness and compassion touched classmates, teachers, and friends alike.”

Lucy was the beloved daughter of Becky and Troy Cable-Munroe, and a devoted sister to Jack and Poppy, whom she adored deeply. She also leaves behind her cherished grandparents: Nanan & Bah (Carol & Andy), Gramma & Grampie (Cheryl & Vaughn), and Nanny (Lynn MacLeod).

“Though just ten, Lucy had the heart and presence of someone much older. She loved to sit with the grown-ups, pulling up a chair and joining the conversation with ease and charm.

“Through this, she became a treasured part of Becky and Troy’s circle of friends, making herself right at home among them.

Lucy’s passions were as vibrant as her personality — she loved Jellycats, cats, horses, rollercoasters and boardgames (especially winning at Cranium through her musical humming ability when teamed up with Mum or taking great pleasure in counting out her winnings to beat her brother Jack and her Dad in the Game of Life).

“She loved to listen to all types of music (from Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran to Eminem, Kendrick Lamar to Dan & Shay).

“Cheering at Halifax Mooseheads games with Poppy, cowbells in hand and determined to get her face on the jumbotron. Her cats — Bobbie, Fudge, and Molly May — were her constant companions.”

“She was known for her sense of style, her love of lip glosses, and her signature hair bands. Though undeniably beautiful on the outside, it was Lucy’s inner beauty — her kindness, empathy, and authenticity — that truly set her apart. She was one of a kind.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

“At home, Lucy shared special moments with each member of her family. She would sing along in the car with her Mum, belting out their favourite songs at the top of their voices.

“She played teacher with Poppy, making sure her little sister did her reading — and maybe just a little because she liked being in charge. With her dad, she loved baking cookies and had a knack for convincing him to give her foot massages and back tickles.

“At school, Lucy was known for her warmth and leadership. She had many friends, but was especially close with her “boy buddies” at recess — joining in the fun while keeping everyone in line with her gentle authority. They loved her, and they protected her.

“Lucy’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and light. She was perfect in every way, strong-willed, polite, confident, kind and authentic.

“She just wanted to make people proud and to make others feel special. And she did. In her short little life, she made such an incredible impact.”

A private gathering for family, close friends and Lucy’s friends & family will follow from 12.30pm at the LWF Hall.

In lieu of flowers donations in Lucy’s memory may be made to the North Queens Fire Association, https://www.northqueensfire.ca/ or the Annapolis Royal Volunteer Fire Department, https://arvfd.com/