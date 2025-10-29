The Laker News

Hants North man receives probation for sexual assault

ByPat Healey

Oct 29, 2025 #courts, #Hants North, #Kennetcook, #sex assault
SHUBENACADIE: A man well-known in the Hants North community has received a conditional discharge after being sentenced for a sexual assault on Oct. 20.

Eric White (date of birth: April 13, 1961) had pled guilty in July to the criminal offence of sexual assault against the victim.

The offence date was March 18, 2023 near Noel.

The victim’s identity had been protected by a publication ban, however the Crown requested on the victim’s behalf that the ban be lifted on the same day as the sentencing took place.

The court approved that request.

At the sentencing hearing in Shubenacadie Provincial Court, White was given a conditional discharge with 18 months probation.

This means he must fully complete and abide by the conditions ordered by the court before a discharge can be formally entered.

By Pat Healey

