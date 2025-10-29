Police arrest youth for participating in online violent extremist group

Halifax Regional Police car. (Photo: Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Media).

HALIFAX: A Halifax youth has been arrested and charged for participating in an online violent extremist group.

In May 2025, the HRP/RCMP Integrated Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation into a youth who was an active member of an online group called 764, a subgroup of the Com Network.

The youth, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing several child pornography charges.

764 and the Com Network are virtual communities made up of people who glorify serious violence and cruelty. They operate worldwide and connect with children, youth and vulnerable adults through the chat features of common online social media and gaming apps.

The groups are not hidden on the dark web.

Victims are manipulated into recording, sharing or live-steaming intimate images, acts of self-harm, violence against others, sexual activity, child pornography and animal cruelty.

Videos of victims are often used by predators as blackmail to gain more control over them.

As victims gain more notoriety for completing these acts, they often graduate into predators themselves.

While there have been no local victims identified at this stage of the investigation, these groups operate internationally and there could be local children and/or youth being targeted by other predators.

Parents and guardians are urged to have ongoing conversations with children and youth about online safety and privacy.

Some tips to remember are:

If your child/youth is playing games online, put controls on who they can talk to. Talk to them about who they are playing with online and what kinds of conversations they’re having.

Encourage your child/youth not to use headphones when playing online games. Keeping the sound on helps parents spot unsafe conversations with strangers.

Ensure children/youth are using electronic devices in shared family areas and not behind closed doors. Keeping devices in open spaces helps parents stay aware of what children are doing online, who they’re talking to, and what content they’re viewing.

Remind children/youth never to share personal details like their name, school, address, photos or videos on social media or gaming apps.

Be aware of who your children/youth are talking to and take note if they start to become more private or withdrawn. Encourage them to talk to a trusted adult if someone is making them feel uncomfortable or pressured.

Resources and support

Victims, or anyone with information about online violent crime groups, are asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.

Visit the links below for more information and support

https://novascotia.ca/cyberscan

https://needhelpnow.ca

https://cybertip.ca