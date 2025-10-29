Mount Uniacke man dies in East Uniacke MVC

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

EAST UNIACKE: A 45-year-old Mount Uniacke man has died as a result of a single-vehicle collision on Monday night in East Uniacke.

Police say that on Oct. 27 at approximately 7:40 p.m., East Hants RCMP and RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, fire services from Uniacke Fire, and EHS responded to a report of a crash on East Uniacke Rd. near Beamish Rd.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that the truck, a GMC Sierra, had left the roadway and hit a utility pole,” said RCMP in a release

The driver and sole occupant of the truck, a 45-year-old Mount Uniacke man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT:

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, and is being assisted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

The crash caused a power outage in the immediate area.

Nova Scotia Power attended to help safely move the vehicle and restore power.

File #: 2025-1599374