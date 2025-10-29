Care facility in Dartmouth closing as province advances disability support transformation

Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Barb Adams in Fall River. (Healey photo)

DARTMOUTH: A residential care facility in Dartmouth will close this year, part of the government’s ongoing work to transform disability support under the Nova Scotia Human Rights Remedy.



“Closing facilities like Harbour Glen – and supporting people in community – is critical to delivering on the remedy,” said Barbara Adams, Minister of Opportunities and Social Development.

“We’re grateful for the collaboration and commitment of our service partners as we work together to build a system that offers greater choice, independence and community inclusion for participants.”



Nova Scotians living in residential care facilities work with intensive planning and support co-ordinators to create a support plan for community living.

Transition planning is underway with all 10 of Harbour Glen’s residents.

Co-ordinators work with participants, their families, local service providers and community organizations to identify and explore disability support options that best align with each person’s goals.



There are 22 residential care facilities in Nova Scotia and seven adult residential centres/regional rehabilitation centres that are considered institutional settings.

Under the remedy, these facilities must close by the spring of 2028.



Quick Facts:

– Harbour Glen, located on Pleasant Street, is operated by Colonial Homes/Precision Health Group and employs 14 people – three full-time, 10 part-time, one casual

– it is scheduled to close December 15

– the Department is working closely with the facility operator and union representatives to support affected employees and help them transition to new roles within the sector

