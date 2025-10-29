The Laker News

East Hants News

Book sale in Elmsdale this Saturday Nov. 1

ByPat Healey

Oct 29, 2025 #Book Sale, #East Hants, #Elmsdale, #Masonic Lodge
Book sale this Saturday in Elmsdale. (Submitted photo)

ELMSDALE: Please take advantage of the monthly book sale at the Masonic lodge this Saturday, November 1st, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The lodge is located at 170 Highway 214 in Elmsdale.

There are some 60,000 books–hardback and paperback–magazines, DVDs, CDs and games to choose from, organizers say.

Books cost only $1 – $2 each, and many are in absolutely pristine condition.

Come and visit–and bring a shopping bag, because you’ll likely want to take home a lot of books! Stock up on some good reads for winter.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Care facility in Dartmouth closing as province advances disability support transformation

Oct 29, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants News

Mount Uniacke man dies in East Uniacke MVC

Oct 29, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Police arrest youth for participating in online violent extremist group

Oct 29, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants News

Book sale in Elmsdale this Saturday Nov. 1

October 29, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Care facility in Dartmouth closing as province advances disability support transformation

October 29, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants News

Mount Uniacke man dies in East Uniacke MVC

October 29, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Police arrest youth for participating in online violent extremist group

October 29, 2025 Pat Healey