Book sale in Elmsdale this Saturday Nov. 1

Book sale this Saturday in Elmsdale. (Submitted photo)

ELMSDALE: Please take advantage of the monthly book sale at the Masonic lodge this Saturday, November 1st, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The lodge is located at 170 Highway 214 in Elmsdale.

There are some 60,000 books–hardback and paperback–magazines, DVDs, CDs and games to choose from, organizers say.

Books cost only $1 – $2 each, and many are in absolutely pristine condition.

Come and visit–and bring a shopping bag, because you’ll likely want to take home a lot of books! Stock up on some good reads for winter.