Five youth, adult charged following weapons complaint in Lower Sackville

LOWER SACKVILLE: Five youths from the Lower Sackville area and an adult have been charged with weapons-related offences following a complaint received on Oct. 20 in Lower Sackville, RCMP say.

An RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment spokeswoman said that at approximately 4:26 p.m., RCMP officers responded to a report of a sensory irritant being sprayed inside a property in the 600 block of Sackville Drive.

“Through the investigation, RCMP officers learned that four youths wearing masks had sprayed a sensory irritant inside the building, affecting another youth and an adult victim,” said the spokeswoman.

“The youth victim later brandished a knife at one of the suspects before they fled the building and were picked up by an adult waiting in a vehicle.”

The youth victim remained at the scene and spoke with RCMP officers.

Three of the youths were arrested on October 21 and were held for court. They’ve since been released on conditions and will appear in Halifax Provincial Youth Court at a later date.

Two youths have been charged with:

Assault with a Weapon (two counts)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Mischief

Disguise with intent

Fail to Comply with Undertaking (two counts)

The third youth has been charged with:

Assault with a Weapon (two counts)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Mischief

Disguise with intent

The fourth youth was arrested on October 23 and remains in custody. They’re charged with:

Assault with a Weapon (two counts)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Mischief

Disguise with Intent

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

The fifth youth, who was initially a victim, was arrested on October 23, and charged with:

Assault with A Weapon

Assault

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

They appeared in Halifax Provincial Youth Court on October 24 and were released on conditions.

A 37-year-old woman from Lower Sackville has been charged with Accessory After the Fact.

She was placed on conditions and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

